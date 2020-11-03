Realme Watch S smartwatch becomes official

Realme introduced its first smart watch, Realme Watch, which it introduced last May. The new watch, named Realme Watch S, has a 1.3 inch round display with 360 x 360 pixels resolution. The brightness of this screen can be adjusted automatically according to the light level in the environment.

Corning Gorilla Glass protects this screen. Although Realme does not give details on this issue, it seems likely that the company preferred the Gorilla Glass 3, as in its first smart watch.

12 different watch interfaces are offered to users in the smart watch. According to the information provided by Realme, users of the watch will be able to choose from more than 100 watch faces. However, these will have to wait a few more months.

In the round case of Realme Watch S, aluminum is preferred as the main material. There are two physical keys on the edge of the clock. For the liquid silicone strap, four different color options are offered as black, green, blue and orange. The watch is expected to come out of the box with a black strap and other color options are expected to be sold separately.

Realme Watch S also has a heart rate sensor and a sensor that measures the oxygen level in the blood. 16 different sports modes await users per hour. Workouts with the exercise bike and rowing machine can also be followed with Realme Watch S.

Features such as sleep monitoring, call rejection, smart notification, music and camera control are also available on the watch. While the Realme Watch S is water resistant up to 1.5 meters, Realme recommends using the watch while swimming or bathing.

The 390 mAh battery provides the energy that the smart clock needs. This battery promises a 15-day usage period.

Realme Watch S will first be available in Pakistan on November 14. It has not yet been announced when the smart watch will be available in other countries.



