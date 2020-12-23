Realme Watch S Pro and Master Edition introduced

Realme’s first smart watch, Realme Watch, was introduced in May. At the beginning of last month, Realme Watch S appeared. Today, smart watches named Realme Watch S Pro and S Master Edition have become official. The company also introduced the Buds Air Pro Master Edition wireless headset.

Realme Watch S Pro has an ARM Cortex-M4 core processor. It has an Always On AMOLED display with a size of 1.39 inches per hour running on a special operating system platform. This 454 x 454 pixel resolution screen can automatically adjust the brightness level. Users can also place a photo on their phone as a dial in the background.

Realme Watch S Pro, which has a SUS316L stainless steel case, offers users a choice of silicone and vegan leather straps in four different colors. Color options are listed as green, brown, blue and black. It comes out of the watch box with a silicone black strap option. The smart watch draws 63.5 grams on the scale.

Realme Watch S Pro has a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor. Sleep tracking, step counting and 15 different sports modes are among the features waiting for users on the watch. Among the sports modes, there is also swimming.

Realme Watch S Pro also offers features such as dual satellite GPS, water resistance up to 5 ATMs, motion alert, water drinking reminder, smart notification, music and camera control. A 420 mAh battery provides the energy the smart clock needs. This battery keeps the phone on for two weeks.

Realme Watch S Master Edition is the signature of the South Korean artist Grafflex. Although the components of the watch are the same as the Watch S; There are different patterns on the strap, dial and box. Special stickers are also included in the box of the watch.

Realme Watch S Pro will be available in India on December 29th. It will write 9 thousand 999 rupees on the price tag of the watch. For the Master Edition, you will have to pay 5 thousand 999 rupees.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition headset, signed by Jose Levy, will be available on January 8 for 4 thousand 999 rupees.



