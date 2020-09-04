Realme Watch S Pro and Buds Air Pro announced!

Realme revealed its new devices under IFA 2020. Apart from Realme Watch S Pro and Buds Air Pro, the security camera has also announced smart television and other devices.

Realme Watch S Pro and Buds Air Pro and more

Realme recently introduced four new smartphones to users. Within the scope of IFA 2020, Watch S Pro, a new smart watch model, was introduced. For the watch, which does not reveal all the details, it seems that a round classic clock-looking design is preferred. In addition to this classic design, the smart watch has an AMOLED screen on the screen side. The watch, which has touch controls on its side, is said to be sold in Europe.

The new wireless headset model Realme Buds Air Pro, which still has no details in terms of its features, draws attention thanks to its active noise canceling feature and as far as it is known, it will appear with a single color option, namely white.

Apart from these devices, Realme also announced the smart bulb called Realme Smart Bulb, 360 degree smart security camera and 55 inch smart television just like Xiaomi. Details of all devices are expected to be released in the near future.



