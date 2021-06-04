Realme Watch S New Color Option

Realme Watch S was introduced last November. Initially, only black color option was available for the smart watch. However, it added silver to the color options of Realme Watch S.

The silver color version of Realme Watch S will go on sale first in India. Those who want the smart watch will have to pay 4999 rupees. The smartwatch will be available on June 7th.

There is no change in the silver version of Realme Watch S other than color. The smartwatch has a 1.3-inch display with Gorilla Glass protection, a 390mAh battery that promises 15 days of use, and IP68 water resistance certification.

With Realme Watch S, users can control their phones’ cameras and music playing on their phones. Sleep tracking, heart rate measurement, measurement of blood oxygen level and 16 different sports modes are among the features of the watch. Notification tracking can also be done via the smart watch.