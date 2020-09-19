realme Watch S design and some features leaked

The new model, realme Watch S design and some features of the company, which also operates in our country, were published by the FCC (US Federal Communication Office). The details of the certified model also showed itself on the report. Watch and Watch S Pro models have shown themselves before. Details of the design of the model also attract attention. It is written that the model, like other models, will be water and dust resistant with IP68 certification.

Many models have previously been brought to light by the FCC. Many companies need certificates to deliver their products to users. In general, the models show themselves on the US agency FCC or the Chinese institution TEENA.

realme Watch S design

The new smart watch will meet users with the ability to measure heart rhythm. The smart watch, which can measure oxygen density thanks to SpO2 sensors, has two buttons on the right. As mentioned above, the model has an IP68 certificate and a 390 mAh battery capacity.

Realme Watch S design visuals and some features have been released by the FCC. However, it is not possible to state that the published features belong to the entire model. Therefore, it is useful to take a look at the Watch S Pro features that have shown itself before. This model has a 1.39 inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The “Pro” model, with a 420 mAh battery capacity, weighs 63.5 grams with GPS and GLONASS support.

It is possible to state that with the Pro model having these features, the Watch S model will have lower features. There is no information about when the model will go on sale yet. However, it is claimed that the model may meet users in the next few months.



