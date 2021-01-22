Realme Watch 2 seen in official documentation

Traces of Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro were recently spotted on Realme’s Link app. Although there is no statement on smart watches yet, a new leak indicates that the official announcement is approaching. The design and features of Realme Watch 2, seen in the documents of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), have emerged.

The Realme Watch 2, which is approved with the RMW2008 model number, has a 1.4 inch TFT color touch screen with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. It is noteworthy that Realme’s slogan “Dare to Leap” is written on the removable silicone strap of the watch.

It is seen that Realme Watch 2 also has heart rate and SpO2 sensors. The smart watch, which has an IP68 water and dust resistance certificate, has a 305 mAh battery to get the energy it needs. Realme Watch has a 160 mAh battery.

Th e smartwatch will come with Bluetooth 5.0 BLE support. Realme Watch 2, which is only compatible with Android 5.0 and higher phones in the first place, is expected to be compatible with the iPhone at the release or in the next period.

Features such as different exercise modes, automatic pedometer, sleep tracking, message and incoming call notification, meditation mode and camera control will also meet users in Realme Watch 2.

Realme Watch 2 looks like it won’t be much different from its predecessor. However, in order to make a definite judgment on this issue, it is necessary to wait for the release of Realme Watch.