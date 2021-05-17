Realme Watch 2 Pro’s Launch Date Has Been Announced

Realme Watch 2 was introduced in Malaysia last month. Now it seems like it’s time for the Pro version of the smartphone to appear. Realme Watch 2 Pro with other wearables on May 20th.

Among the products to be introduced with the Realme Watch 2 Pro are Buds Wireless 2 and Buds Wireless 2 Neo headset and Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker.

Realme Watch 2 Pro is expected to have a square design similar to the standard Watch 2. According to the documents submitted to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the smart clock will provide the energy it needs with a 390 mAh battery. The standard Realme Watch 2 has a 315 mAh battery.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 will follow Realme Buds Wireless released in 2019. The two heads of the headset are connected by a cable that goes around the neck. Although there is no concrete information about the features yet, the headset is expected to be a more advanced version of the Buds Wireless 2 Neo.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is already available for sale in Sri Lanka. 11.2 mm. It is possible to listen to music for 17 hours with the headset with drivers and a 150 mAh battery. Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX4 support are also among the features of the headset.

Another product to be introduced with the Realme Watch 2 Pro will be the Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker. Other features of Realme Pocket, a pill-shaped round speaker, remain unclear.