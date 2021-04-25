Realme Watch 2, long battery life detail, Realme Watch is about to gain a follower, and this follower will come as Realme Watch 2. Before its introduction, the images and features of this smartwatch surfaced.

Realme continues to adhere to the square display design as in the first generation. And the press photo shows the smart watch has a classic strap with the slogan printed on its short sleeve. We are not sure if Realme will release a more stylish strap version.

Realme Watch 2 (RMW2008) will have a 1.4 inch TFT color display with 320 x 320 resolution. Battery capacity has increased to 305 mAh, almost double the 160 mAh found in the first generation model. This will increase the battery life, so much so that Realme highlights the 12-day battery life.

The specification sheet you see below says the watch has an IP68 rating, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and measures 257.6 x 35.7 x 12.2 millimeters. It will also work with smartphones running Android 5.0 and above.

According to the user manual, Realme Watch 2 will have 24-hour heart rate monitoring and a blood-oxygen level monitor. It also has sleep tracking, meditation mode, app alerts support, and music playback control.

Besides the increased battery capacity, another big advance of Realme Watch 2 is the sports modes supported. Realme Watch 2 compared to its predecessor, which supports 14 exercise modes; It will support 90 sport modes, including new entries such as dancing, fishing and bowling. It is stated that all these modes will not be offered from the beginning, but will be added via update over Wi-Fi.

There is no word yet on when the smartwatch will be announced, but as leaks are increasing, the launch date should not be too far.