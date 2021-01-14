Realme Watch 2 appears in company source code

Realme may have plans to launch two new models of smartwatches, according to the source code of its Realme Link app for smartphones. That’s because, in analysis of the app’s lines of code, mention was made of the alleged Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro.

The news was shared on Twitter by leaker The Tech Guy, who released the image with the mentioned mentions in the application code.

Unfortunately the code does not reveal any details about Realme’s next smart watches, so we still don’t know anything about their possible specifications or physical characteristics.

Still, if we can take into account its predecessors, we can expect wearables with square-shaped displays, such as the popular Apple Watch, in addition to some key specifications from the previous generation, such as an AMOLED screen, heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring. , dedicated sports modes, in addition to the sensor to monitor the blood oxygen level (SpO2), the latter exclusive to the Realme Watch 2 Pro.

Realme Watch 2 & Realme Watch 2 Pro spotted in the codes of the realme link application. pic.twitter.com/6RHFRQVfjX — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) January 13, 2021

Other simpler but common functions in smartwatches can also be introduced in the two new models, such as controlling music playback from the smartphone, notification reader, option to answer or refuse calls from the cell phone, answer text messages or even open the smartphone camera application.

So far there is no more information or, at least, a release forecast. But more news is likely to be released in the coming weeks. In Brazil, the company has already made the Realme Watch S official, which arrived in the country alongside the Realme Buds Q headset and the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro cell phones.