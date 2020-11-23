Realme wants to manufacture cell phones in Brazil

Realme has already confirmed that it will launch products soon in Brazil, but the company’s operations in the country may go beyond sales of imported smartphones. According to the Chinese company’s marketing director, Sherry Dong, the brand’s plans include domestic appliance manufacturing.

“One of the main strategies for entering Brazil is to manufacture our products directly in Brazil in the future”, explains the executive, in an interview with Mobile Time. “We believe that this way we are not only positioned as an international brand, but also as a brand that creates jobs for young people in Brazil.”

The Realme representative did not reveal a timetable for the implementation of a factory in Brazil. On the other hand, Sherry Dong revealed details about how the company’s first steps will be in our country.

Focus on online commerce

As in other markets, Realme will start its business in Brazil with an emphasis on online sales. The strategy worked in places like India, where the company managed to reach giants like Xiaomi and Samsung.

The company has already confirmed partnerships with giants in the Brazilian market to distribute its products, including MercadoLivre, Amazon and B2W, a platform that owns Lojas Americanas, Submarino and Shoptime. “This disruptive strategy has led to stellar growth in other markets and we expect to see a similar trend in Brazil,” explains Sherry Dong.

Realme is one of the companies that is part of the group that controls Oppo and arrived on the market in 2018. In addition to having the support of a giant brand, the focus on online commerce ensures lower expenses, allowing the firm to bet on lower prices. competitive.

Cost-benefit promises to be the main differential of the company on its arrival in the Brazilian market. Realme said it will offer “the best products in each segment at the most reasonable price.”

The company also promises to boost 5G in Brazil by offering mobile phones with the new connection, in addition to AloT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) devices. According to the firm, more than 20 launches will be made in the country during the coming year. So far, however, no Realme product has officially shown up in our country.



