Realme V3 5G introduced: Dimensity 720 processor

Realme announced another phone while promoting the X7 series. Aiming to offer 5G experience at an affordable price, the Chinese manufacturer announced its new phone called Realme V3 5G with Dimensity 720 processor.

The V3 5G has a 6.5-inch LCD screen. This screen has HD + resolution. The drop-shaped notch at the top of the screen houses an 8-megapixel camera. On the back of the phone, there are three cameras placed in a square module. The LED flash is also built into the camera module.

The 13-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. One of the other two sensors with 2 megapixel resolution functions as a macro camera. The other acts as a depth sensor.

The 5000 mAh battery provides the energy that the smartphone needs. This battery, which is charged via USB-C, has 18W charging support. 3.5 mm just to the right of the USB-C port. Includes a headphone jack.

There are two color options for Realme V3 5G, blue and white. The smartphone’s lowest configuration option with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be sold in China for 999 yuan. For the top model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 1599 yuan is required. Shipping of the base version of the pre-ordered phone will begin on September 9. The other two versions will meet users on September 19.



