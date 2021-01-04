Realme V15’s launch date has been announced

Realme welcomes 2021 with a new phone. The company will introduce its phone, codenamed Realme Koi so far, with its promotional event on January 7. The smartphone will be officially named Realme V15.

The glossy back panel of the V15 makes a strong impression in the shared photos. On the gradient back panel, it is possible to see purple, pink and orange tones and Realme’s “Dare to Leap” slogan.

The photos show that there is a triple camera system on the back of the phone and the front camera is placed in the hole above the screen. The fact that the fingerprint scanner is not seen in the pictures of the V15 indicates that the phone has an OLED display panel.

Realme V15 seems to be pre-ordered on e-commerce platforms such as JD.com, Tmall, Suning. However, there is no information except that the phone has a 64-megapixel main camera. The smartphone’s membership of the V series means its price tag will be affordable.



