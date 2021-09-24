Realme V11s 5G introduced! Here are the features

Realme, one of the companies that introduced phones without stopping, announced the V11s 5G model. Here’s what you need to know about the phone!

Announcing the V11 model in February, Realme diversified its product range in the middle segment with a new device. Realme V11s 5G, a faster phone than the previous model, came with an affordable price tag.

The new model, which does not offer innovation in design, brought a more powerful processor. In addition to the features that are sufficient for the middle segment, the DRE technology (Dream RAM Expansion / Dynamic RAM Expansion) that we are used to seeing in OPPO and Realme models was also included in the new V11s model.

Realme V11s 5G’s RAM can go up to 11GB

OPPO and Realme devices can use the post-feature storage added with the update as RAM. Taking advantage of this feature, the new Realme V11s has 5G, 4GB and 6GB memory options. However, this Dynamic Ram Expansion function; It increases the 4GB version to 5GB and the 6GB version to 11GB.

The V11s 5G, which has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, has a 720×1600 pixel HD+ resolution. The phone, which takes its power from the MediaTek Helio 810 5G, which goes through the 6nm production process, presents the Mali-G57 MC2 on the graphics unit side.

Apart from 128GB storage, the phone has two rear cameras with a resolution of 13 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels, and the front camera of the phone is 8 Megapixels. Finally, the Realme V11s 5G has 18W fast charging support and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme V11s 5G specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display supporting 60Hz refresh rate

Processor: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G

RAM: 4GB / 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 13 + 2 Megapixels / 1080P video support

Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh / 18W fast charging

Price of Realme V11s 5G

The 4GB RAM / 128GB storage version of the V11s 5G, which is offered for sale in China, has a price tag of $ 216, and the version with 6GB RAM / 128GB storage has a price tag of $ 247.