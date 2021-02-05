Realme V11 5G introduced: Dimensity 700

Realme unveiled its smartphone named V11 5G in China. Positioned as an affordable phone, the V11 5G has dual rear cameras. As the name suggests, the phone, which has 5G support, provides the energy it needs with a 5000 mAh battery.

The smartphone has a 6.52-inch LCD screen. The drop notch on this screen is home to an 8-megapixel front camera. The aspect ratio of the HD + resolution screen is 20: 9. Its refresh rate is 60 Hz. The fingerprint scanner of the phone is placed on the power button on the right side.

Behind the Realme V11 5G is a dual camera system. Here, the 13-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. The 2 megapixel depth sensor completes the system. The camera island also features LED flash and AI logo.

The smartphone comes out of the box with Android 11 and Realme UI user interface. It comes with 5000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging support. The battery is being charged through the USB-C port. 3.5 mm. headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11 are also among the features of the phone.

Realme V11 5G comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Available in blue and gray colors, the phone is sold in China for 1199 yuan.