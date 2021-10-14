Realme UI 3: See Phones That Will Receive Android 12 With The Interface

Realme UI 3: Realme presented this Wednesday (13) Realme UI 3.0, a new version of the interface based on Android 12, which begins to be available in October, in beta mode. She was one of the attractions at the event at which the brand launched the global version of the Realme GT Neo 2 and accessories for smart homes.

With a major visual renovation, Realme UI 3.0 allows you to customize backgrounds, icons and fonts, among other elements. You can also choose the interface color, use Omojis (animated stickers) and dynamic wallpaper (on selected models).

Following Android 12, the new version of the Chinese brand interface enhances privacy and security. The user gains greater control over the permissions given to apps, can remove data from a photo before sharing it, and has the option to provide approximate rather than exact location.

Performance improvements are also present, promoted by the AI ​​Smooth Engine, a feature based on artificial intelligence. According to the manufacturer, the tool improved battery life by 12%, made launching apps 13% faster and helped reduce memory consumption by 30%.

Compatible Cell Phones

According to the company, more than 20 phone models will receive Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. There are no confirmed release dates, but a preview of the schedule has been released, with the first smartphone contemplated receiving an update this month.