Realme To Launch Fire TV Stick Competitor with Google TV

Realme: Expanding the product portfolio, Realme will launch its own dongle to transform old televisions into SmartTVs. Called Realme 4K Google TV Stick, the product will be the new competitor to Chromecast and Fire TV Stick.

The news was spotted by informant Mukul Sharma in an advertisement for the Flipkart store. Apparently, the model will hit the Indian market during the Big Billion Days event, scheduled for October.

So far, little information has been revealed about the Realme 4K Google TV Stick. Considering the name of the device, the dongle must support 4K resolution and use the Google TV platform.

Meanwhile, the design is very similar to the 3rd generation Fire TV Stick. Thus, the gadget has an HDMI connector to be plugged into the TV and a micro-USB port for the power cable.

Unfortunately, Flipkart’s announcement didn’t bring technical details about the processor and amount of internal memory. Also, the possible launch price of the Realme 4K Google TV Stick has not been revealed.

Google TV Expansion

Chromecast with Google TV is currently the only streaming dongle with the new Google TV interface. However, big tech has plans to partner with other brands, expand platform support and replace Android TV by the end of 2022.

With the exception of Google products, Realme’s device will be one of the first models to offer this technology to users. And, as said, the gadget could be a worthy rival to the recently released Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Finally, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days – an event equivalent to Amazon Prime Day – is scheduled to take place in early October. So far, the exact dates for the promotional period have not yet been defined, but the store promises discounts of up to 80%.