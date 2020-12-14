realme, the New Smartwatch Watch S Pro

A promotional video for the new smart watch of realme, a China-based smartphone manufacturer, has been released. In the promotional video with a Bollywood star, it was stated that the clock will have an AMOLED display.

Smartphone manufacturers are developing smart watches while taking out their smartphones. One of the smart phone manufacturers that develop smart watches is realme, a subsidiary of BBK Electronics.

The China-based smartphone manufacturer introduced its model called Watch S last month. It looks like realme Watch S will now follow the Pro variant as well. The company recently posted a photo on the Watch S Pro, followed by a promotional video posted on Twitter.

realme Watch S Pro will come with AMOLED display

Looks like @ShraddhaKapoor, Chief Lifestyle Officer, Brand Ambassador for #realme AIoT products is excited for #TheStylishNewPro.

Are you ready to #MeetTheProTrendsetters? pic.twitter.com/hWCNzRtNiz — realme Link (@realmeLink) December 11, 2020

In the video shared from realme Link (@realmeLink) official Twitter account, attention was drawn to the AMOLED screen of the smart watch. Shraddha Kapoor, one of the famous actresses of Indian cinema Bollywood, was featured in the shared video.

Currently, not much is known about the watch, other than its AMOLED display and heart rate sensor. It is estimated that more information will emerge with the shares of the company’s new smart watch in the coming days.

In addition to the shared promotional video, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth also shared a photo showing the prototype of the Watch S Pro. In the photo you can see above, there are circular screens and some physical buttons. Although the screens of all of them have a circular design, it is seen that there are straps made of different materials.

The Watch S Pro is expected to come with some improvements over the Watch S with a 1.3-inch LCD screen and 390 mAh battery. Currently, there is no information about the price of this smart watch.



