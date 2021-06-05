Realme: The Features Of The New 5G Supported Model Have Been Leaked

Realme new 5G supported model, which has made a statement about affordable 5G devices in the past days, has leaked. Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth recently made a statement about affordable 5G models. Today, the features of the company’s new smartphone with 5G support have been leaked.

realme continues to increase the number of 5G devices

Speaking at the Realme Global 5G Summit event, Madhav Sheth said, “We plan to bring 5G technology to models under $137 by 2022. We will increase the rate of devices supporting 5G technology to 70 percent in a short time.” used the phrases.

The Geekbench image leaked Realme device is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or 778G processor.

Snapdragon 870 model has 1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-A77, 3 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A77 and 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 processors. The 778G processor has 4 2.4 GHz Cortex-A77 and 4 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores.

The Realme device, which appears with the model code RMX3366, will have a 6.55-inch FullHD Plus OLED screen. The model, which is stated to come with the Android 11 operating system, will meet the expectations in terms of performance.

It is not yet known with which fast charging technology the model, which has a 4,500 mAh battery, will appear. In addition, the dimensions of the device are stated as 59.9 mm × 72.5 mm × 8 mm.

The introduction date and price information of the new Realme model are not yet known.