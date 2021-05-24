Realme Should Launch New X7 Max 5G Cell Phone and 4K Smart TV

Realme: Chinese manufacturer Realme is about to announce two new products that will be available initially only for the Indian market.

The models are the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone and a new smart television with 4K resolution. The revelation was initially scheduled for the beginning of this month, but the manufacturer would have postponed the launch until May 31.

The Realme X7 Max 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, in addition to a Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz with a discreet hole to house the front camera. The conference slogan focuses on the chip and describes the model as “the future at full speed”.

Guys, be prepared to be swept by #FutureAtFullSpeed as we bring to you the #realmeX7Max5G with India’s First MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor. Launching at 12:30PM IST, 31st May. pic.twitter.com/AXxkwklr2n — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) May 24, 2021

According to the 91mobiles website, the technical specifications seem to coincide with the Realme GT Neo, a model that has already been launched by the brand in the Chinese market and was a sales success in the country. It is worth remembering that Brazil recently received a cell phone with the brand’s 5G, the Realme 7 5G.

Smart TV, on the other hand, lacks details. What is known, so far, is that the model should be sold in 43 “and 50” versions, with technologies such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.