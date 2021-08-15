Realme Retires The XLine of Cell phones and Will Focus On The GT Family

Chinese manufacturer Realme will retire one of its smartphone lines to focus on a new nomenclature. The X family of devices will come to an end, with GT definitely taking its place. The information is from the website Tech Radar, which obtained the exclusive during an interview with the CEO of Realme India, Madhav Sheth.

As a result, Realme’s catalog is now made up of three modalities: the main line, which is numbered and is currently in its eighth generation; the C family of devices; and GT, which was introduced in February 2021 and has a cost-effective focus with several more premium specs.

The last models of the now discontinued line were the Realme X7 Max 5G, which stood out for its top-of-the-line Mediatek Dimensity 1200 processor, and the Realme X3 SuperZoom, which performed up to 60 times zoom in photos.

Next steps

Strengthening the family that is now definitive, the brand should announce in the coming days the global version of the Realme GT Master Edition. The definition as a fixed line must also mean that a second generation can be introduced in 2022.