Realme: Report says plans to launch five more 5G phones

2021 will be a year of great launches within Realme. The manufacturer is increasingly committed to expanding the product portfolio, and this ends up converting positively for consumers, as they gain yet another ecosystem option for them to enjoy.

Proof of this is in a report released recently, in which it is stated that the Chinese company is planning to carry out the announcement of five more smartphones with 5G technology, as well as smart TVs and speakers, something that could deliver more product options. cost-effective in the market.

Despite having a short time of independence, Realme has already shown what it came to, breaking records with the sale of cell phones in 2020 and raising capital ended up being something highly positive for the brand, since it provided the opportunity to invest in other segments within electronic devices, such as wearables and smart TV.

And this year will be no different, as the company may announce 5 models of smart TVs, speakers, notebooks, lamps and other products with a focus on creating a complete system for smart homes, something that has been gaining more and more more space in recent years.

Among the phones that can arrive later this year with 5G connectivity, are the Realme X7, X7 Pro models, and three more devices from the Narzo line that have not yet had their name leaked. Although it is good news, it will be necessary to wait some more time to see the products on the market, as well as here in Brazil, where Realme promised to invest a lot to become one of the favorite manufacturers on national soil, just as it managed in Asia.