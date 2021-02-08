Realme Race seen in official documents

Rumors and news about the Realme phone, known by the code name Race, have been around for a while. A new one has been added to the signs indicating that the smartphone is getting official.

Photos of Race, which is expected to be the first device of Realme’s new series, have been seen in the documents of China’s official certification board TENAA. The device, which bears the RMX2202 model number, has a perforated screen and a triple rear camera system. According to previous rumors, the 64-megapixel sensor will be the main camera in this system. 13 megapixel ultra wide-angle and telephoto cameras are also expected to complete the system.

The design of the phone is generally similar to those seen in previous leaks. In previous leaks, the slogan “Dare to Leap” stood out on the back panel. However, the photos in the TENAA database have the GT logo on the back panel.

Realme Race will likely come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This processor is expected to be accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The Android 11 operating system is considered to be completed by the Realme UI user interface. It is stated that the device, which is expected to offer 125W charging support, will provide the energy it needs by the 5000 mAh battery. The screen speed of 120 Hz is also considered among the features of the phone.