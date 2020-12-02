Realme Race: new flagship has design revealed

Screen shots that reveal details about the next Realme flagship have been uploaded to the GSMArena website, where you can discover new information about the device. According to the vehicle, the source is safe – and, with the news, the visual of the launch was shown.

Carrying a Snapdragon 888 chip (the next version of Qualcomm’s premium processors), it will be one of the first devices with the component to hit the market – combined with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, all managed by Android 11, with the Realme UI 2.0 interface.

The highlight, however, goes to the quadruple camera, although there has been no information about lenses and sensors. The mystery also remains as to the UltraDART 125 W charging developed by the company (it may not even be part of the Race, code name suggested by the alleged leak).

Anyway, this month, who knows the model may actually be announced, as Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme, hinted, through Twitter, that something new will emerge in December – highlighting the inclusion of a 5 nm chip in its construction.



