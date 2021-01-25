Realme Race gets preview after admin is released

Despite being one of the first manufacturers to confirm the use of the Snapdragon 888, Realme has not yet announced a smartphone with the new processor. Known as the Realme Race, the device only continues in its “rumored phase”.

However, the situation is expected to change from next week. That’s because the chairman of Realme China, Xu Qi, used the social network Weibo to indicate that the launch of the Realme Race could happen during the month of February.

The executive said the flagship will be made official after China’s Spring Festival (February 12).

For now, there is still no exact date for the launch of the new device. Even so, it seems that this may change over the next few days. Another important detail is that Realme may also be preparing to announce a Race Pro.

This device must use the same Snapdragon 888 processor and have up to 12 GB of RAM. Rumors indicate that the model still comes out of the box with a 64 MP main camera and 5,000 mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging.

Of course, Realme may end up launching the X9 line before the Race. These intermediaries must be made official with the new MediaTek processors, including the Dimensity 1200.

Looking forward to the Realme Race? Do you think the brand will offer good value for money? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.