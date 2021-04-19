Realme Q3 Series: The Date Is Given For The Phone

Realme Q3 Series has confirmed the launch date of its smartphones. According to the company’s statement, Realme Q3 Series, which will have a colored back cover, will come to light with the event to be held on April 22nd.

In addition to the announcement of the release date, realme China CMO Xu Qi Chase also posted a picture showing a glowing “Dare to Leap” logo on the back of the Realme Q3 Series. CMO also added that the company is using fluorescent colored light materials for the first time.

realme’s new series may be better than expected

After the Realme Q3 Series fully absorbs sunlight, the phrase “Dare to Leap” on the back cover of the mobile phone will show a fluorescent effect that glows like a firefly in the dark.

There are some claims about the Realme Q3 Series, for which there is no official information about its technical specifications yet.

According to the Leakster Digital Chat Station, the phone will come with a 6.43-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, Realme Q3 Series will support an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Realme Q3 Series, which will be released with a triple rear camera array, is thought to have a 64 Megapixel main camera.

Realme Q3 Series, which is expected to meet with users with a battery capacity of 4500 mAh, will support fast charging up to 50 W. In addition, it is expected that the series will come out of the box with Android 11.

It is claimed that the Realme Q3 Series, which will be sold in China, will have prices starting from 1000 yuan.