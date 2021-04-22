Realme Q3 Series Introduced; Along With The Q3 There Is Also The Q3 Pro And Q3i

Realme Q3 series introduced, Realme introduced three new smartphones at a launch meeting held in China today. Realme Q3, which we have seen leaks frequently for a while, Realme Q3 Pro with superior features and Realme Q3i with slightly more modest features have been announced. The Q3 series is the continuation of the Q2 series, which was released last year and, according to Realme CEO, all models are appreciated.

The Realme Q3 and Q3 Pro seem to have almost similar designs with only a few differences. Thanks to five-axis laser engraving technology, the models come with a clear, glowing, yet matte back panel that does not keep fingerprints. The two models are offered in different color options. The Q3 comes in psychedelic silver and sci-fi black, while the Q3 Pro is available in three colors; electric blue, gravity black and firefly. Firefly color uses high-efficiency light-storing materials that cause it to glow in the dark.

Realme Q3 and Q3 Pro features

Realme Q3 comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with 96% NTS color gamut. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and has 128GB of internal storage.

On the other hand, the Realme Q3 Pro has a 6.5-inch Samsung made AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The model comes with the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, a 6nm-based on-chip system with four Cortex-A78 large cores that provides performance improvements. The processor is paired with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. The premium model is offered with 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. The device features dual channel UFS 3.1 flash memory technology, which offers an increase in read and write speeds of over 50 percent.

Looking at the photography side, the Realme Q3 has a 16MP selfie camera on the front and a 48MP main camera on the back. The Reame Q3 Pro has a 64MP main camera on the back.

The regular Q3 runs on a larger 5000 mAh battery, while the Pro model has a 4500 mAh capacity battery.

Realme Q3 and Q3 Pro prices

Realme Q3 is offered with 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. The 6 GB RAM model goes on sale at 1299 yuan, and the model with 8 GB RAM costs 1399 yuan.

Realme Q3 Pro costs 1599 yuan for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB, 1799 yuan for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB, 1999 yuan for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB.

The Realme Q3 series will be available in China on April 29th. All models will be available in this country from Realme’s official website or from third-party vendors such as JD.com.