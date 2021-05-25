Realme Q3 Pro And GT Neo Refresh With Fast Charging

Realme Q3 Pro and GT Neo are refreshed with fast charging. Realme recently unveiled new versions of the two phones they introduced with little make-up in their homeland China. One of these phones was the Realme Q3 Pro, which became official last month.

In the new version, called Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition, the Dimensity 1100 processor is replaced by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G. In addition, the charging speed of 30W is increased to 50W.

Two new options are also added to the colors offered to users. While one of them is a lightened shade of black, the other has the slogan “Dare to Leap” on a bright gradient background.

The new version of Realme Q3 Pro has a 6.43-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display. The 4300 mAh battery provides the phone with the energy it needs. The camera system consists of 64, 8 and 2 megapixel sensors.

Another new phone, Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, has almost the same features as the standard model. The only difference is that the charging speed is increased from 50W to 65W.