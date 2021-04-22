Realme Q3 Is Introduced With Its Stylish Design!

Realme Q3 model introduced. Realme continues to appear with its new smartphones. After the GT Neo model, the Chinese manufacturer has now introduced the new budget-friendly Realme Q3 model. The Realme Q3, which takes its power from the Snapdragon 750G chipset, also draws attention with its stylish design.

Realme Q3; It is 6.5 inches in size and equipped with a 120Hz LCD screen that supports variable refresh rate. In addition, the device; It is offered for sale in black and silver color options.

Standing out with its design, Realme Q3 uses nano-level holographic texture processing technology on its back. In terms of size and weight, the device; It comes in 8.8 mm thick and weighs 189 grams.

In terms of performance, Realme’s new mid-segment phone, the Realme Q3, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset. Besides the processor, the device also comes with a three-layer liquid cooling system. This technology minimizes the temperature of your phone in games and other uses.

On the screen side, Realme Q3; It is equipped with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution LCD screen. This screen that supports 120Hz refresh rate; It also has features such as 180Hz sampling, 600 nit brightness and 96 percent NTSC color gamut.

On the other hand, Realme Q3 comes with a 2 + 1 sim card structure. In this way, it is possible to use both dual sim and microSD cards on the device. In terms of storage, Realme includes 128 GB of internal memory in its new smartphone. However, with the microSD card, this capacity goes up to 256 GB. On the RAM side, the device comes with 6 and 8 GB RAM options. You can choose between both memories when purchasing the phone.

If we talk about the camera features, behind the Realme Q3; It has 48 Megapixel main, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 Megaixel macro lens. On the front is a 16 Megapixel selfie camera that supports artificial intelligence.

On the battery side, Realme Q3 features a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Realme Q3 specifications

Display: 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (with 120Hz refresh and 180Hz sampling rate)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Rear camera: 48 Megapixel main + 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle + 2 Megapixel macro lens

Front camera: 16 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Software: Realme UI 2.0 interface based on Android 11

Realme Q3 Price

Realme Q3, which comes in black and silver colors, comes with 6 + 128 GB and 8 + 128 GB storage options and has the following price tags;