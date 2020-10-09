Realme Q2 will come with a leather covered rear panel

Realme Q2 will most likely become official this month. As the wait for the smartphone continues, Realme’s chief of marketing, Xu Qi Chase, shared the official images of the device.

In these images, it is seen that the white back panel of the smartphone is covered with leather and Realme’s slogan “Dare to Leap” is engraved on this panel. The quad camera system in the upper left corner of the panel also draws attention. It is known that the 48-megapixel sensor will take over the main camera task here.

Looking at the shared images, it is also seen that the power button is on the right side of the phone, and the volume control buttons are on the left side. This increases the possibility that the phone’s fingerprint scanner is placed under the screen. The fingerprint scanner integrated into the screen also indicates the presence of the OLED panel.

Realme also used a similar camera design in the X7 series and the V5 5G model. According to Digital Chat Station, one of Weibo’s renowned transmitters, the company will launch two models named Q2 and Q2 Pro. It is stated that the technical features of the smartphones are similar to the X7 series.

A promotional event for Realme Q2 is expected in China on October 13th. At this event, it will be possible to hear the exact information about the phone.



