Realme Q2 series release date has been announced!

We talked about the Realme Q2 series design that we reported yesterday. The subject of this news is that the release date of the new phones of the company, which wants to attract the attention of users with different designs, has been announced.

Here is the Realme Q2 release date!

Recently, we heard rumors that Realme would launch new smartphones on October 13th. It was finalized after Weibo officially confirmed on social media that the Q2 series devices will be released on October 13 next week.

Although there is not much information about the Q2 Pro, there are a lot of leaks about the Q2.

Features of Realme Q2 according to leaks!

When we look at the details revealed in TENAA, the Realme Q2 model, which will be introduced soon, will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and will have a 6.5 inch FHD + LCD screen.

It was suggested that the phone, which is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, will come with a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is thought that a 5,000 mAh battery will power and it will have 65W fast charging support.

In the camera section, the smartphone will have a triple camera setup consisting of a 48 Megapixel primary camera paired with an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 Megapixel sensor that may be a depth or macro camera. On the front of the phone, it will be completed with a 16 Megapixel front camera.



