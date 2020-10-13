Realme Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i 5G announced!

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

Realme’s new smartphones have been announced. Offering three new model options, the Realme Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i 5G come up with phones. Realme Q2 series features and price:

Realme Q2 series features: Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i 5G

Classified as the middle segment, these phones stand out with 5G capabilities and Android 10.

Realme Q2i 5G

Realme-Q2-serisi-ozellikleri-00

This model, which is among the affordable and 5G-enabled phones, attracts attention with its $ 147 price tag. The Q2i 5G, which comes with a stylish design, has a drop notch on the front, this 8 Megapsyclic front camera features and f / 2.0 aperture.

This model, which attracts attention with its screen-to-body ratio, has a small frame at the bottom of the screen. While the physical keys of the phone, which is built on a 6.52 inch LCD screen with 720p screen resolution, are positioned on the right, the fingerprint reader is located under the cameras.

The main camera of this phone, which has a triple camera setup, is 13 Megapixel, and there are two separate cameras of 2 Megapixels for macro and portrait shots. On the charging side, this phone with 18W fast charging support has a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone, offered in two color options, will be available on October 21.

Realme Q2 5G

Realme-Q2-serisi-ozellikleri-00

The Realme Q2 5G, which has a better appearance and features than the Realme Q2i 5G model, hosts a large screen on the front. Next to the screen hole positioned on the left side of the phone, we see a 6.5 LCD screen.

The phone using MediaTek Dimensity 800U has two RAM options, 4 GB and 6 GB. The phone, which is offered with 128 GB of storage, comes up with a triple installation on the camera side. The phone with a main camera of 48 Megapixels is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera. A 2 Megapixel camera has been added to the phone for macro shots. The phone, which has a 5,000 mAh battery, has 30W fast charging support. The phone is available in two colors, blue and silver, on October 19 for $ 200.

Realme Q2 Pro 5G

Realme-Q2-serisi-ozellikleri-00

Compared to the two phones, the Realme Q2 Pro 5G, which is also folded with the Pro accessory, has a 6.4-inch screen. This phone, which has a resolution of 1080p, appears with a screen hole on the front. This screen hole is presented as a 16 Megapixel f / 2.1 aperture camera. The phone with an AMOLED screen is ambitious compared to other models on the screen side.

On the back of the phone, there is a 48 Megapixel f / 1.8 aperture main camera, an 8 Megapixel wide-angle camera, and 2 2 Megapixel cameras. It is seen that the phone, with which MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor was added, comes out with 8 GB of RAM. The phone, which is supported by a 4.300 mAh battery and 65W fast charging, has a price of $ 300.


