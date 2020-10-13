Realme Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i 5G announced!

Realme’s new smartphones have been announced. Offering three new model options, the Realme Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i 5G come up with phones. Realme Q2 series features and price:

Realme Q2 series features: Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i 5G

Classified as the middle segment, these phones stand out with 5G capabilities and Android 10.

Realme Q2i 5G

This model, which is among the affordable and 5G-enabled phones, attracts attention with its $ 147 price tag. The Q2i 5G, which comes with a stylish design, has a drop notch on the front, this 8 Megapsyclic front camera features and f / 2.0 aperture.

This model, which attracts attention with its screen-to-body ratio, has a small frame at the bottom of the screen. While the physical keys of the phone, which is built on a 6.52 inch LCD screen with 720p screen resolution, are positioned on the right, the fingerprint reader is located under the cameras.

The main camera of this phone, which has a triple camera setup, is 13 Megapixel, and there are two separate cameras of 2 Megapixels for macro and portrait shots. On the charging side, this phone with 18W fast charging support has a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone, offered in two color options, will be available on October 21.

Realme Q2 5G

The Realme Q2 5G, which has a better appearance and features than the Realme Q2i 5G model, hosts a large screen on the front. Next to the screen hole positioned on the left side of the phone, we see a 6.5 LCD screen.

The phone using MediaTek Dimensity 800U has two RAM options, 4 GB and 6 GB. The phone, which is offered with 128 GB of storage, comes up with a triple installation on the camera side. The phone with a main camera of 48 Megapixels is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera. A 2 Megapixel camera has been added to the phone for macro shots. The phone, which has a 5,000 mAh battery, has 30W fast charging support. The phone is available in two colors, blue and silver, on October 19 for $ 200.

Realme Q2 Pro 5G

Compared to the two phones, the Realme Q2 Pro 5G, which is also folded with the Pro accessory, has a 6.4-inch screen. This phone, which has a resolution of 1080p, appears with a screen hole on the front. This screen hole is presented as a 16 Megapixel f / 2.1 aperture camera. The phone with an AMOLED screen is ambitious compared to other models on the screen side.

On the back of the phone, there is a 48 Megapixel f / 1.8 aperture main camera, an 8 Megapixel wide-angle camera, and 2 2 Megapixel cameras. It is seen that the phone, with which MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor was added, comes out with 8 GB of RAM. The phone, which is supported by a 4.300 mAh battery and 65W fast charging, has a price of $ 300.



