Realme Q2 design that surprises with the material it uses!

Among the smartphones expected to be introduced this month, there is a model by Realme. Before the device is officially announced, some details about it are also revealed. The Realme Q2 design emerged today. We can say that the material used on the back of the device surprised.

The back of the Realme Q2 will be ‘leather’

Realme, one of the young brands of the smart phone market, will soon come up with a new phone model. Before this device was launched on the market, some details came to light. The most striking of this information was the design of the phone.

After the Realme Q2 design was revealed with the official images, the use of “leather” on the back of the phone attracted attention. In addition, the slogan “Dare to Leap” can be seen on the device, which means daring to jump. Today; While materials such as glass and aluminum were preferred, the initiative of the brand here was surprising. You can see the official image of the device with the slogan below.

On the other hand, many leaks of information about the technical information of the smartphone have been suggested before. The phone, which is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor; It has been suggested that it will come with an OLED and a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. There is no information about the battery capacity, and it was also suggested that the device will have 65W fast charging support.

Realme Q2 is a series of models. Picture one is Q2, and picture two is Q2 Pro. 90Hz LCD/60Hz OLED, Dimensity 800U platform, Pro exclusive plain leather and 65W super flash charging. — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) October 9, 2020

An official launch date for the Realme Q2 has not yet been announced, but the device is expected to be announced on October 13.



