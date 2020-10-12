Realme Q2 benchmark tested, features seen

Realme Q2 series will be officially revealed as of tomorrow. At this event, it is certain that the Q2 Pro model will become official with the Q2.

Shortly before the introduction, a Realme phone with model number RMX2117 appeared in Geekbench’s database. Although the relevant result was removed from the database after a short while, the screenshot went viral.

The test result, which is thought to belong to Realme Q2, shows the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which also offers 5G support. It is seen that this processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. The presence of Android 10 and the Realme UI 2.0 user interface is once again confirmed by the benchmark test result.

Not many details are still known about the Q2 and Q2 Pro. According to information previously seen on TENAA, the Q2 has a 6.5-inch Full HD + resolution screen. There is a 48, 8 and 2 megapixel camera system on the back of the phone. In front of it is a 16 megapixel camera. The 4900 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support is also among the features of the phone. The photos shared on the Internet also showed the leather back panel with the slogan “Dare to Leap”.

The unknown about the Realme Q2 Pro is much more. However, it will be possible to get answers to these questions in a short time.



