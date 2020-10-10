Realme Q2 Appears on Geekbench

The standard model in the Realme Q2 series, which Realme will introduce on Tuesday, showed itself on Geekbench today. Some of the hardware features of the device that entered the performance test were also included in the platform.

Realme, one of the rising smartphone manufacturers, is counting the days to introduce the new smartphone series Realme Q2 in the coming days. The company will present two new smartphones named Realme Q2 and Realme Q2 Pro on October 13th. Today, new information has emerged about the Realme Q2, which will take place in the series.

Realme Q2, whose design was previously shared by Realme, entered the performance test on Geekbench. Some of the hardware features of the smartphone, which appeared on Geekbench with the model number RMX2117, also came to light. Realme’s processor and RAM were among the revealed information.

Realme Q2 will come with MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor:

According to the details in Geekbench, the phone will have a processor called ARMMT6853V / TNZA, known to be MediaTek Dimensity 800U. The processor with eight cores and a frequency of 2 GHz will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. Although the storage space of the phone does not appear on Geekbench, it will probably be 128 GB.

The smartphone, which will come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system, managed to get 2,879 points from the single-core performance test in Geekbench. On the other hand, the phone scored 8,123 points in the multi-core performance test. Apart from all these details, there was no other information on Geekbench.

According to the information and rumors revealed to date, the Realme Q2 will come with an FHD + resolution display with AMOLED panel. The phone will also host a fingerprint reader. The device will house three different rear cameras along with the 48 MP main camera.

Realme Q2 will come with a 4,200 mAh battery with 62 W SuperVooc Flash fast charging support. The smartphones Q2 and Q2 Pro in Realme’s new series will show itself in the markets of other countries after they are launched in China. The price tag of the smartphone is currently unknown.



