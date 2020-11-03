realme, New Smartwatch with 15-Day Battery Life

China-based technology manufacturer realme introduced the second smart watch, realme Watch S, after realme Watch, at an event held today. Supporting a total of 16 different sports modes, the smart watch has IP68 water and dose resistance certification.

Realme, one of the most remarkable technology manufacturers of recent times, introduced its new smart watch at an event held in Pakistan today. The smart watch, called realme Watch S, is the second smart watch of the company after realme Watch.

According to the announcement made at IFA Berlin, the company is expected to introduce the Pro version of realme Watch S in the near future. The realme Watch S, introduced today, will compete with competitors such as the Amazfit GTS, Honor Watch ES, Mi Watch Revolve in the smartwatch market. If you wish, let’s take a closer look at what the smart watch offers and its price.

What does realme Watch S offer?

realme Watch S comes with a 46mm circular dial and two physical buttons on the right. The smart watch, which has an automatic brightness adjustment and a 1.3-inch screen that supports more than 100 clock faces, has a water and dust resistant structure with IP68 certification.

To talk about the health features on the watch, the realme Watch S, which comes with a 24 x 7 heart rate monitor, also includes the Sp02 sensor to monitor the oxygen levels in the blood. The device also includes sleep tracker, water drinking reminder, meditation and inactivity alert features.

On the sports side, the smartwatch supports a total of 16 sports modes, including outdoor running, walking, indoor running, outdoor cycling, aerobics, strength training, football, basketball, table tennis, badminton, indoor cycling, elliptical, yoga and cricket. .

The Chinese manufacturer claims that the realme Watch S, which comes with a battery with a capacity of 390 mAh, offers a lifespan of up to 15 days with a fully charged battery. Supporting Bluetooth 5.0 connection, the smart watch also offers features such as notifications, music control, find my phone, weather forecast, smartphone camera control and secure unlocking.

realme Watch S price:

realme Watch S will be available in Pakistan for 14,999 rupees in black, orange and green color options. It is not yet known whether the device will go on sale in our country or what the price will be.



