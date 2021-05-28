Realme, New Dizo Brand For Smart Living Products

Realme is only a three-year-old brand, but in this short period of time it has grown significantly with successive leaps. Realme achieved a high growth rate thanks to many smartphones it launched during this period. In addition to phones, the company has launched affordable smart LED TVs, accessories and other AIoT products that make up the device ecosystem.

Realme, a brand owned by BBK and born from within Oppo, has now created its own brand. Announced a new sub-brand called Dizo under the TechLife brand. Realme said it will launch AIoT products such as Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories under the new Dizo brand.

Realme will provide support on Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT Experience. In addition, Realme will support Dizo with after-sales services. While Dizo has not yet revealed its first product, it is expected to come with interconnected products such as smart watches, smart weighing scales, smart bulbs, smart cameras and motion sensors. Realme also produces products in a similar category abroad. So the upcoming Dizo products will be either lite versions of existing Realme devices or Realme products rebranded under the Dizo lineup.

Why did Realme create the Dizo sub-brand?

Realme says Dizo is the first brand under the Realme TechLife brand, which means there may be more brands you can expect under this umbrella.

The concept of sub-brand is not new, and for a brand that is extremely aggressive in marketing, it makes sense to launch a product and promote sub-brands. This encourages Realme to build multiple brands under its wing and allows it to create the personality of a “big” company that will help them diversify their market.

Also, as mentioned above, since most of the operations and support in the background will be handled by Realme, it will be about creating a new packaging and giving consumers more options to purchase a similar product. Realme can easily turn Dizo into an independent brand if the brand holds up, just as Xiaomi did with the Poco.

For now, the whole strategy is quite similar to that of Xiaomi, which has many sub-brands under its umbrella. These subsidiaries receive support such as financing, technological support, guidance, supply chain, retail and support channels, which helps them grow rapidly. Huami, which makes smart wearables under the Amazfit brand, and the smartphone brand Poco, are excellent examples of how Xiaomi’s ecosystem works.