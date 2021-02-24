Realme Narzo 30A introduced: here are the features

Realme, one of the young brands of the smart phone market, introduced its new smartphone. Realme Narzo 30A aims to be an affordable option with its features and price.

Also, the device does not have 5G. However, Narzo 30 Pro 5G appears as the new member of the brand.

Realme Narzo 30A features

The budget-friendly phone will go on sale with a 6.5-inch screen. The screen of the device with HD + resolution uses LCD technology. The screen resolution will be 1600 x 720 pixels. Narzo 30A also has real-time FPS capability and 570 nits of brightness.

Realme Narzo 30A hardware features are also remarkable for its price. The device has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The 8-core processor houses two Cortex-A75 and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz.

On the other hand, the device will take its place on the shelves with 3 GB and 4 GB LPDDR4x memory and 32 GB and 64 GB cMMC 5.1 storage options.

When we look at the Narzo 30A camera, we see a triple camera setup on the back. Narzo 30A has a 13 Megapixel resolution, f / 2.2 aperture main camera. To this camera; It is accompanied by a 2 Megapixel macro lens. The front camera of the device will have a resolution of 8 Megapixels and an aperture of f / 2.0.

Narzo 30A will appear before the consumer with a battery capacity of 6,000 mAh. There is also support for 18W fast charging. The device has Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and 4G LTE connectivity.

Realme Narzo 30A price

Narzo 30A; It costs $ 125 for the 3GB / 32GB model, and $ 136 for the 8GB / 128GB option. At the same time, the phone comes in two different color options, blue and black.