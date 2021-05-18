Realme Narzo 30 Introduced! Here Is The Price And Features

Realme Narzo 30 is introduced. Realme, one of the rapidly growing companies of the smartphone market, continues to appear with its new devices. The manufacturer, who previously appeared with the Realme 8 series, is now increasing its trump card with the Realme Narzo 30 model.

Realme Narzo 30, which has been on the agenda with its leaks for a few months, has been officially introduced with its affordable price and mid-level features.

Realme Narzo on stage with 30 MediaTek Helio G95 processor

Realme’s new budget-friendly smartphone Realme Narzo 30; It comes with a 6.2 inch Full HD + display that supports 90Hz refresh rate, while also offering 580 nits of brightness. On the other hand, this screen, which has a perforated design, also includes the selfie camera.

The Chinese manufacturer constantly includes different designs on its smartphones. Realme Narzo 30, which has a stylish body, uses Chevron stripes on the back, inspired by racing cars, as seen in the photos.

As for the camera features, Realme is behind Realme Narzo 30; There is a 48 Megapixel main, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel macro sensor. On the front of the device, there is a 16 Megapixel selfie camera.

As the processor, the device gets its power from the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. This chipset, which has eight cores, offers speeds up to 2.05 GHz per hour. On the other hand, Realme in Realme Narzo 30; It has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. In addition, the device supports microSD card input.

As for battery features, in Realme Narzo 30; It has a USB-C port and a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W support. According to the company’s promises, this battery reaches 100 percent from 0 percent in just 65 minutes.

Realme Narzo 30 features

Screen: 6.5 inch LCD screen supporting 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Helio G95

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Rear Camera: 48 + 2 + 2 Megapixels

Front Camera: 16 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support

Software: Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

Other: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB-C port, microSD card support

Narzo 30 price

Available in blue and silver colors, Realme Narzo 30 comes with a price tag of $ 190. Sales will begin on May 20.