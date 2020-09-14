Realme Narzo 20 series launch date has been announced

Realme introduced the Narzo 10 and 10A models last May. The company will not waste much time promoting the followers of these models either. Realme will introduce the members of the Narzo 20 series at the event it will organize on September 21. The event is expected to be broadcast on Realme’s YouTube channel and social media accounts.

Realme’s invitation to the press for the Narzo 20 series promotional event includes a retro portable game console with energy bars and games such as Super Mario. Energy bars can be considered as a hint that Narzo 20 series will promise long battery life. The game console seems to be a reference to the game performance of the series.

There is also a card in the invitation, indicating the large battery capacity and the three phones in the series.

It seems almost certain that two of these devices are named Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A. It is stated that the third phone may be a Pro model. It is also possible to see the back panel designs of these phones on the card. While all phones have multi-camera systems, it is immediately noteworthy that the fingerprint scanner is on the back panel of both devices.

There are three possibilities for the device with no fingerprint scanner behind it. The first possibility is that this phone has an OLED panel and the fingerprint scanner is placed inside the screen. The second possibility is to integrate the scanner on the power button. The third possibility is that the phone does not have a fingerprint scanner. Although the realization of the second possibility seems a little stronger, it is necessary to wait for the promotional activity to make a definite judgment.

It is also possible to see the sentence “Feel the power of Dart” in the invitation box sent for the Realme Narzo 20 series. This means that the series, at least in the Pro model, will feature the fast charging feature that Realme calls Dart Charge.



