realme Narzo 20 Pro camera features revealed

The camera features of the new model named realme Narzo 20 Pro have emerged. Announced to be introduced on September 21, 2020, this smartphone will use a plastic case. It is also known to host a game-oriented processor.

Realme Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth invited some users who supported realme and brought them together with this model. How good is the Chinese company’s new pupil camera?

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is here with its camera features

Narzo 20 Pro, whose screen size is 6.5 inches, has Full HD Plus technology. Two different versions will be produced for this product, which is powered by the Helio G95 processor. What are the options?

The first of these versions will have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In the other version, the storage space will remain the same, but 8 GB of RAM will replace the 6 GB RAM feature.

When we look at the back of the device, we see that dark blue color is preferred and a “V” shaped phrase is used. Here, we are greeted by 4 cameras positioned on the left and vertically aligned.

Equipped with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, Narzo 20 Pro has a 16 Megapixel camera in front of it. The structure of the quad camera setup on the back is as follows: 48 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 2 Megapixel macro camera and 2 Megapixel portrait camera.

Our #realmeFans got the chance to #FeelThePower of the upcoming #Narzobyrealme series. This #realmeInsider meet was extra special since they also got a chance to have hands-on experience of #realmeUI 2.0! Watch the launch on 21st Sep and get to know more. pic.twitter.com/XpXwyuTBCM — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) September 17, 2020

The battery capacity of this smartphone is announced as 4500 mAh. It is said that Narzo 20 Pro, which is said to be offered for sale with 65W fast charging support, will be brought to our country. What do you think about the Narzo series?



