Realme 7i was introduced a few days ago. The company continues to promote its new phones. Now Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro are introduced, so how are the features and price?

Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro introduced: here are the features

Realme, which signed the popular phones especially in the middle segment, introduced its new phone series. The Realme Narzo 20 series was introduced in India today. The series, which includes three phone models, includes the Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro models.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro features

The “Pro” version of the Realme Narzo 20 family, the model has a new design language. Narzo 20 Pro, which has a V-shaped design on the back, has a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, 480 nit brightness and a 90.5 percent screen case rate. The screen of the phone, where 6.5 inch Full HD + LCD is preferred, has a 16 Megapixel Sony IMX471 single front camera with f / 2.1 aperture.

On the rear camera side of the phone, a 48 Megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a quad installation with lenses such as macro and mono portrait meets us on the main camera side. The phone is equipped with MediaTek’s game-oriented Helio G95 processor in Realme 7. The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If this storage is low for you, additional storage of up to 256 GB is also offered.

The phone is powered by 65W super fast charging and comes with a 4,500 mAh battery. The phone can go from 0 to 100 percent charged in 38 minutes with this super charge. The phone has white and black colors.

About $ 205 with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage

About $ 232 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Realme Narzo 20 features

Narzo 20 has a screen refresh rate of 60Hz and a brightness of 562 nits. The phone, in which a 6.5 inch Full HD screen is preferred, has a single 8 Megapixel front camera on the screen.

On the back camera side of the phone, a 48 Megapixel camera on the main camera side, an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a camera with macro meets the installation. MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The phone is powered by 18W charging and comes with a 6,000 mAh battery.

About $ 142 with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

About $ 152 with 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

Realme Narzo 20A features

The 20A, the most affordable model of the Realme 20 series, has a 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution on the screen side. On the front camera, an 8 Megapixel lens is preferred. On the back, it combines 12 Megapixel main, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel mono lens. Do not underestimate the cameras, as there are various modes on the phone, including super night view.

The phone has a Snapdragon 665 processor and comes with 3 GB RAM, 4 GB RAM options as well as 32 GB and 64 GB storage options. The phone has a giant 5,000 mAh battery. There is a physical finger reader in the middle of the back.

About $ 115 with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage

About $ 125 with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage



