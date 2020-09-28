Realme may come up with two new phones!

Realme, like other China-based technology giants, continues to actively launch its devices. As far as it was revealed last week, in October, it was said that a new phone will come with Realme UI 2.0. After that, the date when this phone, which was transferred to be the Realme Q series, will become official.

What we know about the Realme Q series

Last week, two phones with model numbers RMX2173 and RMX2117 were approved by TENAA. The features of the phone, which has the model number RMX2173, are similar to the Realme X7. That’s why it may appear as Realme X7 Lite. However, phones with this model number will be released in addition to the Realme Q series.

It is possible to say that the Realme Q series first appeared in 2019. It is reported that the phone, called Realme 5 Pro, will come this year and the phones with the above model numbers will be positioned as Realme Q2. It is expected to be introduced on October 13th.

What has been said about Realme Q2 and its features

On the screen side of the phone, a 20: 9 aspect ratio will be presented, as well as a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED perforated full HD Plus screen. Realme Q2 will measure 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1 mm and weigh 175 grams. The security of the phone will be met with the fingerprint sensor placed on the screen.

The cameras of the phone are expected to be as follows: Front camera 16 Megapixel, rear main camera 48 Megapixel, second camera 8 Megapixel, third and fourth cameras both 2 Megapixels.

The phone, which is expected to have a double cell, is among those said to host 65W charging support at this point. The power of the phone will come from 2.4GHz octa-core and 6 GB of RAM.



