Realme MagDart Magnetic Charger Line Announced

Realme officially announced this Tuesday (3) its line of magnetic chargers and accessories for cell phones. Dubbed MagDart, the Chinese manufacturer’s technology is a high-powered version of Apple’s MagSafe system.

Although it has not revealed the release date, the products will only be compatible with the Realme GT phone, until then. As well, the items should start the concept ecosystem dubbed Realme Flash.

Named by the brand as the fastest magnetic charger in the world, the 50W MagDart is the main product of the series. Cubic-shaped, the accessory has a fan for cooling.

With the help of the 65W SuperDart wired model, the MagDart fully charges a 4,500 mAh battery in 54 minutes. This is almost as fast as the manufacturer’s own 50W wired charger.

For those looking for a more elegant and independent option, Realme works on a 15W MagDart charger. Similar to MagSafe, the Chinese branded version is 26.4% thinner and offers faster loading speeds.

According to the information, the model performs the complete charging of a 4,500 mAh battery in 90 minutes. This way, the accessory is faster than the 15W option of the American company, guarantees Realme.