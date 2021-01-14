Realme Link source code hints at new smart watches

Realme’s first smart watch, Realme Watch, was introduced in May. The company seems to be revealing the Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro models soon. The source code for Realme’s Realme Link app, which acts as a kind of hub for AIoT devices, indicates that the arrival of new devices is imminent.

It is not possible to see a detail about Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro in the source code. However, it will not come as a surprise that both watches take the features of the original Realme Watch higher. The first generation Realme Watch has a 1.4 inch LCD screen and a 160 mAh battery.

Realme Watch has heart rate and SpO2 measurement sensors. The smart watch supports different sports modes. Among these modes, there is an interesting option like cricket.

New details about Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro seen in the Realme Link application are expected to come to light soon.