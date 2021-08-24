Realme launches Watch 2, Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo in Brazil

Realme: On Tuesday (24), Realme announced the launch of new products in Brazil: Watch 2, Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo. discount festival that the brand is holding at Lojas Americanas.

The Realme Watch 2 from the Chinese manufacturer has a 315 mAh battery and the promise is a duration of up to 12 days without charging. It has a 1.4 inch color screen and over ten styles of dials.

The smart watch has a sleep monitor, SpO2, heart rate and 90 sports modes built in, including boxing, dance, yoga, table tennis and basketball. It is also equipped with IP68 protection, which allows the watch to get wet when the user washes their hands or when washing dishes, for example.

The product also shows the weather forecast and has hydration and anti-sedentary reminder functions, smartphone camera and music control and meditation assistant. The Realme Watch 2 costs R$599, but it’s coming out for R$499 at the Realme Fan Fest.

Realme Buds Air 2

The Realme Buds Air 2 features Bluetooth 5.2 connection, noise cancellation, supports touch commands, 10mm Hi-Fi driver (with a compound called diamond like carbon, or DLC) and IPX5 protection, which protects you from sweating.

According to the company, Realme Buds Air 2 has the transparency mode (which amplifies the ambient sound to have a more witnessed perception) and guarantees music reproduction of up to 25 hours. The product costs R$599, but it’s coming out for R$499 on the promotion.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo also has noise canceling, transparency mode, Bluetooth 5.2, smart touch and IPX5 protection. The product has a 10mm Hi-Fi driver with more common bass boost (compared to the previous one), ergonomics with an in-ear tip and up to 28 hours of music playback. The headset costs R$499, or R$399 in the launch promotion.