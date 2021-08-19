Realme Launches Store on Amazon Brazil With Free Shipping

This Thursday (19), the smartphone brand Realme announced that it will finally open its virtual store on the Brazilian Amazon. Offering smartphones, headphones and smartwatches, the company also revealed a promotional period until September 30th with free shipping to the capitals of São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná.

The company has not yet released the store’s official link on Amazon, but the products that will be available for purchase can already be seen on Realme’s official website — the portal also lists other retail partners for the brand in Brazil

Purchases can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments, and customers will also take advantage of the e-commerce platform’s traditional offer calendars, which will always be disclosed on Realme’s communication channels.

“We are very pleased with the relationship established with Amazon in the country, which dialogues with the growth of Realme in the national market. Our diverse portfolio combined with reliable, agile and recognized stores by the public will be decisive for the projected growth for this year and the next,” said Marcelo Sato, the company’s sales manager in the country.

an ambitious future

In a statement, Realme said it intends to become one of the top three smartphone brands by 2025. Earlier this month, the C11 was launched in the country with a suggested price of R$999, Unisoc SC9863A chipset and 5,000 mAh battery with support for charging 10W. Check out more information about the company and product tips in our special.