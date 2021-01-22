Realme launches new affordable phone, C20

China-based smartphone manufacturer Realme introduced its new smartphone C20, which stands out with its affordable price, at its online event. The smartphone, which the brand has positioned at the entry level, draws attention with its technical features.

Realme C20 stands out in terms of price performance

The Realme C20, which is marketed with a 6.5-inch HD + resolution display, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass3 +. Welcoming users with a front camera with 5MP lens, the C20 has a square camera design on the back and a 8MP resolution camera.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, Realme’s new entry-level phone C20 has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. In addition, the storage space can be increased up to 256GB with a microSD card.

The new phone with an interface supported by realme UI works with Android 10 version. Realme C20, which is impressive in terms of technical values ​​in battery performance, has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh.

It should be noted that the C20, which is positioned as the entry level by the Chinese phone manufacturer Realme, does not include a fingerprint reader and fast charging support.

Finally, the affordable smartphone will have a price tag of 105 dollars. The C20 will first be available on the Vietnamese market.

