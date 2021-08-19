Realme Launches GT Master Edition Globally With Snapdragon Chips

This Wednesday (18), Realme confirmed its expansion in the high-performance cell phone market with the launch of its GT Master Edition and GT Explorer Master Edition models, which will now have global availability. Once restricted to the Chinese market, cellphones promise to rival strong competitors in the category of premium “entry” devices — which lack the mighty Snapdragon 888.

As Realme claims, the launches were held in celebration of the more than 100 million cell phones sold internationally, which promoted it to the title of “the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world”. In this context, the new GT Master Edition series seeks to offer cutting-edge performance with an affordable price and unique design.

The new models have a look created by industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, who was inspired by travel bags to create an elegant aesthetic in “vegan leather”. Complementing its presentation, the GT Master Edition series features a 120 Hz AMOLED curved screen with support for HDR10+, manufactured by Samsung — plus Dolby Atmos Dual Speakers.

For best performance, the models feature processors manufactured by Qualcomm. While the GT Master Edition has the Snapdragon 870 and up to 12 GB of RAM, the GT Explorer Master Edition has a Snapdragon 778G accompanied by up to 8 GB of RAM and support for 5G signal.

Similarly, Realme’s new series won’t let photography lovers down. The GT Master Edition, for example, has a 64MP main sensor; GT Explorer Master Edition has Sony’s IMX766 sensor, 50MP with OIS. Both models also have ultrawide and macro sensors, as well as a front for 32 MP selfies.

Availability

Both GT Master Edition and GT Explorer Master Edition are not yet available for sale in Brazil. However, you can find them on the international market for around US$540, or R$2,900 in direct conversion.