Realme is working with Kodak for its new flagship. News that it is preparing a new phone called Realme GT Master Edition has recently come to the fore. Details about this phone are slowly becoming clear. Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase shared the sample photos taken with this phone on his Weibo account. It is noteworthy that the name of the phone is turned off in the photos shared.

Famous listener Digital Chat Station also stated that Realme has collaborated with a famous photography brand and GT Master Edition will be the first phone to see the application of this collaboration.

Another hearer wrote that this brand is Kodak. Legendary photography brand Kodak, which declared bankruptcy in 2012, has since focused on developing hardware and software for commercial printing solutions.

The IM5, the first smartphone to carry the Kodak brand, was introduced in 2015. Ektra made its debut a year later. It will soon be seen how the Realme and Kodak cooperation will yield results.