Realme is a new wireless headset! here are details

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo appeared about 1.5 months after the introduction of the original Buds Air 2. Although the Neo’s design and charging case look different from the Realme Buds Air 2, all the good features of the original headset are preserved. Realme Buds Air 2 Neo goes one step further with the presence of active noise canceling feature.

Neo has 25 dB sound reduction technology as in Buds Air 2. At the core of this technology is Realme’s exclusive R2 chip. The headset, which comes with a transparent mode feature, has dual microphones for noise cancellation.

Normally 28 hours of battery life is reduced to 20 hours when active noise canceling feature works. When the headphones are taken out of the charging case, it is possible to listen to music for 5 hours. Buds Air 2 Neo can be used for 3 hours with a 10-minute charge.

Buds Air 2 Neo has an IPX5 endurance certificate. This means that the headset is resistant to rain and sweat.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo, available in black and gray color options, will first be released in Pakistan. 8000 Pakistani rupees will be written on the price tag of the headset. There is no information about when the headset will be released for now.